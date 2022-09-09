Is Now The Time To Put Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Mosaic's Improving Profits

In the last three years Mosaic's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Outstandingly, Mosaic's EPS shot from US$3.73 to US$9.43, over the last year. Year on year growth of 153% is certainly a sight to behold. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Mosaic is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 14.4 percentage points to 28%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Mosaic Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Mosaic has a market capitalisation of US$19b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$66m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Does Mosaic Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Mosaic's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Mosaic for a spot on your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Mosaic that you need to take into consideration.

