Is Now The Time To Put Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) On Your Watchlist?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Quickly Is Northrop Grumman Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Northrop Grumman has grown EPS by 34% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Unfortunately, Northrop Grumman's revenue dropped 3.1% last year, but the silver lining is that EBIT margins improved from 11% to 21%. That falls short of ideal.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Northrop Grumman Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Northrop Grumman has a market capitalization of US$70b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$137m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Does Northrop Grumman Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, Northrop Grumman's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. I think that EPS growth is something to boast of, and it doesn't surprise me that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 4 warning signs for Northrop Grumman (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

