Is Now The Time To Put Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) On Your Watchlist?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

View our latest analysis for Northrop Grumman

How Quickly Is Northrop Grumman Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Northrop Grumman has grown EPS by 34% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Unfortunately, Northrop Grumman's revenue dropped 3.1% last year, but the silver lining is that EBIT margins improved from 11% to 21%. That falls short of ideal.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future Northrop Grumman EPS 100% free.

Are Northrop Grumman Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Northrop Grumman has a market capitalization of US$70b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$137m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Does Northrop Grumman Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, Northrop Grumman's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. I think that EPS growth is something to boast of, and it doesn't surprise me that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 4 warning signs for Northrop Grumman (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

Of course, you can do well (sometimes) buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But as a growth investor I always like to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Better Semiconductor Stock: ASML or Nvidia

    ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are two of the most important semiconductor companies in the world. ASML is the world's largest producer of photolithography systems, which are used to etch circuit patterns onto silicon wafers. It's also the world's only producer of high-end extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems, which are required for the production of the world's smallest chips.

  • The Peregrine lunar lander could be America’s first step back on the Moon since Apollo

    Astrobotic has finally unveiled the flight model of its Peregrine lunar lander. The space-focused company revealed the lander on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. This is the model that will actually fly to the Moon later this year. Astrobotic is the first company in NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative to reveal its flight model. … The post The Peregrine lunar lander could be America’s first step back on the Moon since Apollo appeared first on BGR.

  • Get to know the trainers who will have horses running in the 2022 Kentucky Derby

    Looking for a Kentucky Derby horse to bet on? The trainer's previous history in the race is one factor to consider.

  • Young person shot at basketball court in Rosedale

    Officers responded to a shooting on Marquette road where they found a young person shot.

  • UK freezes bank account of Russian oligarch's charity that donated at least $10 million to the 'royal hospital' used by the Queen

    Russian billionaire Viatcheslav Kantor, a major shareholder of Russia's largest fertilizer producer, was sanctioned by the UK earlier this month.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore, But Should You Buy?

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were in fine form on the stock market last month, gaining 12% and giving investors some relief after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down nearly 20% so far this month, giving up all the gains that it scored in March. Nvidia's recent crash has brought the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio down to 55.8, which is lower than the stock's five-year average earnings multiple of 58.5.

  • Is Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Using Too Much Debt?

    The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says...

  • Russia stripped of Grand Prix figure skating series event

    Russia will not hold its most prestigious annual international figure skating competition next season, November's Rostelecom Cup.

  • Russia’s War Is Turbocharging the World’s Addiction to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- In Germany and Italy, coal-fired power plants that were once decommissioned are now being considered for a second life. In South Africa, more coal-laden ships are embarking on what’s typically a quiet route around the Cape of Good Hope toward Europe. Coal burning in the U.S. is in the midst of its biggest revival in a decade, while China is reopening shuttered mines and planning new ones.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Li

  • Gold falls as investors sidestep precious metal for more attractive safe havens

    Gold futures fell Monday, with the traditional haven failing to find support as investors dumped equities and other assets perceived as risky while jumping into other assets perceived as safe, including U.S. Treasurys and other government bonds. Gold for June delivery (GC00) (GCM22) fell $17.70, or 0.9%, to $1916.40 an ounce on Comex. Gold was “unable to benefit much from the renewed flight to safety that’s gripped the markets since Friday,” said Raffi Boyadjian, lead investment analyst at XM, in a note.

  • A wolf-colonized island gives new insights into predator and prey relationships

    Sarah Hoy spends winter in a small cabin on a remote, snow-covered island colonized by wolves.

  • U.S., Ukrainian officials weigh ‘high possibility’ of Putin invading Moldova

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Russia’s assault on Ukraine “was intended only as a beginning.”

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, is known for embracing the latest technologies in her firm's exchange-traded funds. Here are two recent Cathie Wood buys that are down by 80% or more from their highs, and that have massive market opportunities that could deliver home-run returns for patient investors over time. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has declined by 80% from its 52-week high and is the better performer of the two.

  • Down More Than 23%, This Year's 2 Worst-Performing Dow Stocks Look Like Monster Buys Right Now

    There are 30 components in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It may surprise investors to learn that the bottom-two performers so far this year are Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD), which have been two of the better performers over the last decade.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Market Correction

    Having the right mindset during a stock market correction can turn it from a challenge to an opportunity. One of my favorite places to go bargain shopping during a stock market correction is the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Three REITs that I plan to add to during the next market correction are AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW).

  • Analysis-U.S. trucking downturn foreshadows possible economic gloom

    Craig Fuller monitors millions of transactions between U.S. truckers and their customers as chief executive of transportation data company FreightWaves - and he does not like what he is seeing. There has been an unexpectedly sharp downturn in demand to truck everything from food to furniture since the beginning of March and rates in the overheated segment that deals in on-demand trucking jobs - known as the spot market - are skidding. "It basically just dropped off a cliff," said Fuller, who is concerned that the United States is at the start of a trucking recession that could decimate truckers' ability to dictate prices and push some small trucking firms into bankruptcy.

  • Will Tesla's Potential Stock Split Make You Rich?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has garnered a lot of attention since its 5-for-1 stock split in 2020, and the light continues to shine on the electric vehicle maker. Last month, Tesla announced plans for a potential stock split, and the company's share price shot up. If you're thinking about getting a slice of Tesla's stock, don't let the potential stock split be the only number that's driving your decision.

  • Elon Musk says he's 'moving on' from 'making fun' of Bill Gates for shorting Tesla after leaked text conversation reveals spat between the tech moguls

    Musk clarified the statement after posting a vague tweet on Sunday that led many users to ask if he was halting his efforts to buy out Twitter.

  • The Fed’s Interest Rate Hikes Could Be Even Worse Than Feared

    The Fed clobbered stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down for the third straight week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its fourth straight losing week.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    AT&T's (NYSE: T) stock price rose 4% on April 21 after the telecom giant posted its first-quarter earnings report. This marked AT&T's first earnings report after its long-awaited spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), which closed on April 8 and finally ended its messy media expansion plans. AT&T's consolidated revenue fell 13% year over year to $38.1 billion, which missed analysts' estimates by $190 million.