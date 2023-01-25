Is Now The Time To Put Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Oak Valley Bancorp Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that Oak Valley Bancorp's EPS has grown 22% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Oak Valley Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. EBIT margins for Oak Valley Bancorp remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 22% to US$67m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Oak Valley Bancorp is no giant, with a market capitalisation of US$202m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Oak Valley Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Despite some Oak Valley Bancorp insiders disposing of some shares, we note that there was US$199k more in buying interest among those who know the company best Shareholders who may have questioned insiders selling will find some reassurance in this fact. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director H. Holder who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$86k, paying US$17.25 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Oak Valley Bancorp is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$39m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 19% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Chris Courtney is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalisations between US$100m and US$400m, like Oak Valley Bancorp, the median CEO pay is around US$1.6m.

Oak Valley Bancorp offered total compensation worth US$928k to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Oak Valley Bancorp Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Oak Valley Bancorp has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. If you think Oak Valley Bancorp might suit your style as an investor, you could go straight to its annual report, or you could first check our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation for the company.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Oak Valley Bancorp, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

