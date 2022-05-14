Is Now The Time To Put One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) On Your Watchlist?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is One Stop Systems Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years One Stop Systems's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like a firecracker arcing through the night sky, One Stop Systems's EPS shot from US$0.067 to US$0.15, over the last year. You don't see 125% year-on-year growth like that, very often. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. One Stop Systems maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 27% to US$66m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are One Stop Systems Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own One Stop Systems shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have US$16m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 19% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. For companies with market capitalizations under US$200m, like One Stop Systems, the median CEO pay is around US$771k.

One Stop Systems offered total compensation worth US$453k to its CEO in the year to . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does One Stop Systems Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One Stop Systems's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bucket-load of shares, and the CEO pay seems really quite reasonable. The sharp increase in earnings could signal good business momentum. One Stop Systems certainly ticks a few of my boxes, so I think it's probably well worth further consideration. Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for One Stop Systems (1 is significant!) that we have uncovered.

