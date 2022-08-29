Is Now The Time To Put Pengana Capital Group (ASX:PCG) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Pengana Capital Group (ASX:PCG). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Pengana Capital Group's Improving Profits

In the last three years Pengana Capital Group's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. In impressive fashion, Pengana Capital Group's EPS grew from AU$0.10 to AU$0.22, over the previous 12 months. Year on year growth of 115% is certainly a sight to behold.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Our analysis has highlighted that Pengana Capital Group's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue last year, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. The good news is that Pengana Capital Group is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 14.3 percentage points to 36%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Pengana Capital Group isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of AU$156m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Pengana Capital Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Pengana Capital Group shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have AU$48m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 31% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add Pengana Capital Group To Your Watchlist?

Pengana Capital Group's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, Pengana Capital Group is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Pengana Capital Group that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

