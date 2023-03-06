Is Now The Time To Put Peoplein (ASX:PPE) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Peoplein (ASX:PPE). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

See our latest analysis for Peoplein

How Fast Is Peoplein Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that Peoplein has managed to grow EPS by 22% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Peoplein remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 72% to AU$963m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Peoplein's forecast profits?

Are Peoplein Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Story continues

The good news for Peoplein shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Vu Tran, the Non-Executive Director of the company, paid AU$58k for shares at around AU$2.92 each. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in Peoplein.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Peoplein is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have AU$24m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 7.8% of the company; visible skin in the game.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Ross Thompson, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalisations between AU$149m and AU$595m, like Peoplein, the median CEO pay is around AU$987k.

The CEO of Peoplein only received AU$410k in total compensation for the year ending June 2022. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Peoplein To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Peoplein's strong EPS growth. Moreover, the management and board of the company hold a significant stake in the company, with one party adding to this total. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Peoplein has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Peoplein isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here