Is Now The Time To Put PGF Capital Berhad (KLSE:PGF) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like PGF Capital Berhad (KLSE:PGF). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

PGF Capital Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, PGF Capital Berhad has grown EPS by 34% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for PGF Capital Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 27% to RM79m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since PGF Capital Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM223m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are PGF Capital Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that PGF Capital Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold RM54m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 24% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Should You Add PGF Capital Berhad To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, PGF Capital Berhad's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in PGF Capital Berhad's continuing strength. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with PGF Capital Berhad (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

