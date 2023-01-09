Is Now The Time To Put PLS Plantations Berhad (KLSE:PLS) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like PLS Plantations Berhad (KLSE:PLS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

PLS Plantations Berhad's Improving Profits

In the last three years PLS Plantations Berhad's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. PLS Plantations Berhad's EPS shot up from RM0.037 to RM0.053; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a commendable gain of 45%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. PLS Plantations Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 36% to RM172m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since PLS Plantations Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM346m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are PLS Plantations Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own PLS Plantations Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM71m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. As a percentage, this totals to 21% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like PLS Plantations Berhad with market caps under RM880m is about RM496k.

The CEO of PLS Plantations Berhad was paid just RM30k in total compensation for the year ending June 2022. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add PLS Plantations Berhad To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that PLS Plantations Berhad has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that PLS Plantations Berhad is worth keeping an eye on. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for PLS Plantations Berhad you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

