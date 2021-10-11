Is Now The Time To Put PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is PriceSmart Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Over the last three years, PriceSmart has grown EPS by 9.1% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). While we note PriceSmart's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 6.2% to US$3.5b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are PriceSmart Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own PriceSmart shares worth a considerable sum. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$207m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Is PriceSmart Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for PriceSmart is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with PriceSmart .

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

