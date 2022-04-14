Is Now The Time To Put Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) On Your Watchlist?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Pro Medicus (ASX:PME), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Pro Medicus's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that Pro Medicus has managed to grow EPS by 33% per year over three years. As a result, we can understand why the stock trades on a high multiple of trailing twelve month earnings.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). The good news is that Pro Medicus is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 7.5 percentage points to 65%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Pro Medicus Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Not only did Pro Medicus insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent AU$70k buying it. That puts the company in a nice light, as it makes me think its leaders are feeling confident.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Pro Medicus insiders own a large chunk of the company. Indeed, with a collective holding of 56%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This makes me think they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - something I like to see. At the current share price, that insider holding is worth a whopping AU$2.8b. That means they have plenty of their own capital riding on the performance of the business!

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Sam Hupert, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Pro Medicus with market caps between AU$2.7b and AU$8.6b is about AU$2.7m.

The CEO of Pro Medicus only received AU$508k in total compensation for the year ending . That's clearly well below average, so at a glance, that arrangement seems generous to shareholders, and points to a modest remuneration culture. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Does Pro Medicus Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Pro Medicus has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. Of course, profit growth is one thing but it's even better if Pro Medicus is receiving high returns on equity, since that should imply it can keep growing without much need for capital. Click on this link to see how it is faring against the average in its industry.

