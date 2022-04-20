Is Now The Time To Put Regional Management (NYSE:RM) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Regional Management (NYSE:RM), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Regional Management Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Regional Management has grown EPS by 44% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that Regional Management's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. The good news is that Regional Management is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 8.7 percentage points to 38%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

Are Regional Management Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Regional Management insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$35m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 7.3% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add Regional Management To Your Watchlist?

Regional Management's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Regional Management for a spot on your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Regional Management (2 are potentially serious!) that you need to be mindful of.

