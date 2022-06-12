Is Now The Time To Put Reko International Group (CVE:REKO) On Your Watchlist?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Reko International Group (CVE:REKO). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Quickly Is Reko International Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Reko International Group managed to grow EPS by 6.8% per year, over three years. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Reko International Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from -1.3% to 2.7%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Reko International Group is no giant, with a market capitalization of CA$26m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Reko International Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Personally, I like to see high insider ownership of a company, since it suggests that it will be managed in the interests of shareholders. So we're pleased to report that Reko International Group insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 65% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. To me this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. Valued at only CA$26m Reko International Group is really small for a listed company. So despite a large proportional holding, insiders only have CA$17m worth of stock. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

Is Reko International Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Reko International Group is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Reko International Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

