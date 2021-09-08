Is Now The Time To Put rhipe (ASX:RHP) On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like rhipe (ASX:RHP). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

View our latest analysis for rhipe

How Fast Is rhipe Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, rhipe's EPS has grown 26% each year, compound, over three years. So it's not surprising to see the company trades on a very high multiple of (past) earnings.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that rhipe is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.4 percentage points to 16%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for rhipe?

Are rhipe Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Even though there was some insider selling over the last year, that was outweighed by MD, CEO & Executive Director Dominic O'Hanlon's huge outlay of AU$1.8m, spent buying shares. We should note the average purchase price was around AU$1.84. Big purchases like that are well worth noting, especially for those who like to follow the insider money.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for rhipe bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they hold AU$26m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 6.4% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does rhipe Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about rhipe's strong EPS growth. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with rhipe , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But rhipe isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

