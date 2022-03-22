Is Now The Time To Put Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) On Your Watchlist?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Royal Bank of Canada Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Royal Bank of Canada grew its EPS by 9.9% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that Royal Bank of Canada's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Royal Bank of Canada's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 17% to CA$51b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future Royal Bank of Canada EPS 100% free.

Are Royal Bank of Canada Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a CA$201b company like Royal Bank of Canada. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. To be specific, they have CA$24m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 0.01% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Should You Add Royal Bank of Canada To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Royal Bank of Canada is that it is growing profits. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Of course, just because Royal Bank of Canada is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Although Royal Bank of Canada certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

