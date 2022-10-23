Is Now The Time To Put Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Schlumberger with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Schlumberger's Improving Profits

In the last three years Schlumberger's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Impressively, Schlumberger's EPS catapulted from US$1.18 to US$2.10, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 77%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Schlumberger is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.0 percentage points to 14%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Schlumberger's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Schlumberger Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Schlumberger, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$159m. This comes in at 0.2% of shares in the company, which is a fair amount of a business of this size. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Is Schlumberger Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Schlumberger's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, Schlumberger is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Schlumberger that you need to take into consideration.

