Is Now The Time To Put ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is ON Semiconductor Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

ON Semiconductor has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Outstandingly, ON Semiconductor's EPS shot from US$1.60 to US$3.99, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 150%. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. ON Semiconductor shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 17% to 32%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are ON Semiconductor Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of ON Semiconductor, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$124m. This comes in at 0.4% of shares in the company, which is a fair amount of a business of this size. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Should You Add ON Semiconductor To Your Watchlist?

ON Semiconductor's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, ON Semiconductor is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Now, you could try to make up your mind on ON Semiconductor by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

Although ON Semiconductor certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

