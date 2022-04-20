Is Now The Time To Put Serco Group (LON:SRP) On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Serco Group (LON:SRP). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is Serco Group Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Serco Group has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like a firecracker arcing through the night sky, Serco Group's EPS shot from UK£0.11 to UK£0.25, over the last year. Year on year growth of 133% is certainly a sight to behold.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Serco Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 14% to UK£4.4b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Serco Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Serco Group insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have UK£9.3m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 0.5% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does Serco Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Serco Group's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Serco Group for a spot on your watchlist. Even so, be aware that Serco Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

