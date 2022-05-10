Is Now The Time To Put Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) On Your Watchlist?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Sonic Healthcare Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Who among us would not applaud Sonic Healthcare's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 41%, compound, over the last three years? That sort of growth never lasts long, but like a shooting star it is well worth watching when it happens.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Sonic Healthcare shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 18% to 24%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future Sonic Healthcare EPS 100% free.

Are Sonic Healthcare Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a AU$17b company like Sonic Healthcare. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at AU$128m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Should You Add Sonic Healthcare To Your Watchlist?

Sonic Healthcare's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Sonic Healthcare for a spot on your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Sonic Healthcare that you need to take into consideration.

