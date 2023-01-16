Is Now The Time To Put Tomei Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:TOMEI) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Tomei Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:TOMEI). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Tomei Consolidated Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Tomei Consolidated Berhad's Improving Profits

In the last three years Tomei Consolidated Berhad's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Outstandingly, Tomei Consolidated Berhad's EPS shot from RM0.20 to RM0.52, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 161%. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of Tomei Consolidated Berhad shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 5.7% to 10% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Tomei Consolidated Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM159m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Tomei Consolidated Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. For companies with market capitalisations under RM867m, like Tomei Consolidated Berhad, the median CEO pay is around RM496k.

Tomei Consolidated Berhad's CEO only received compensation totalling RM11k in the year to December 2021. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Tomei Consolidated Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Tomei Consolidated Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This appreciable increase in earnings could be a sign of an upward trajectory for the company. What's more, the fact that the CEO's compensation is quite reasonable is a sign that the company is conscious of excessive spending. So faced with these facts, it seems that researching this stock a little more may lead you to discover an investment opportunity that meets your quality standards. Even so, be aware that Tomei Consolidated Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

