Is Now The Time To Put Touchstar (LON:TST) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Touchstar (LON:TST). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Touchstar's Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Touchstar grew its EPS from UK£0.0058 to UK£0.046, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of Touchstar shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 1.7% to 4.3% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Touchstar is no giant, with a market capitalisation of UK£6.4m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Touchstar Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Touchstar, with market caps under UK£174m is around UK£292k.

Touchstar offered total compensation worth UK£215k to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Touchstar Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Touchstar's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Such fast EPS growth prompts the question: has the business reached an inflection point? At the same time the reasonable CEO compensation reflects well on the board of directors. It will definitely require further research to be sure, but it does seem that Touchstar has the hallmarks of a quality business; and that would make it well worth watching. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Touchstar has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

