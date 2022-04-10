Is Now The Time To Put Trex Company (NYSE:TREX) On Your Watchlist?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Trex Company (NYSE:TREX). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Trex Company Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Over the last three years, Trex Company has grown EPS by 17% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Trex Company's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 36% to US$1.2b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Trex Company Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$7.2b company like Trex Company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. To be specific, they have US$28m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 0.4% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Trex Company with market caps between US$4.0b and US$12b is about US$7.1m.

The Trex Company CEO received US$4.1m in compensation for the year ending . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Trex Company Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Trex Company is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Earnings growth might be the main game for Trex Company, but the fun does not stop there. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, I'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Trex Company has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

