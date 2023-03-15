Is Now The Time To Put S&U (LON:SUS) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like S&U (LON:SUS). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is S&U Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, S&U has grown EPS by 11% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that S&U's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. While we note S&U achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 12% to UK£90m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are S&U Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The good news for S&U shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. Add in the fact that Graham Derek Coombs, the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the company, paid UK£20k for shares at around UK£21.80 each. It seems that at least one insider is prepared to show the market there is potential within S&U.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that S&U insiders own a large chunk of the company. In fact, they own 42% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. With that sort of holding, insiders have about UK£116m riding on the stock, at current prices. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Anthony Michael Coombs is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to S&U, with market caps between UK£164m and UK£657m, is around UK£865k.

The S&U CEO received UK£469k in compensation for the year ending January 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does S&U Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of S&U is that it is growing profits. In addition, insiders have been busy adding to their sizeable holdings in the company. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for S&U (2 are potentially serious) you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

