Is Now The Time To Put Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Veeco Instruments Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It is awe-striking that Veeco Instruments' EPS went from US$0.19 to US$0.78 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Veeco Instruments shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 7.6% to 10%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Veeco Instruments Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Veeco Instruments insiders both bought and sold shares over the last twelve months, but they did end up spending US$35k more on stock than they received from selling it. So, on balance, the insider transactions are mildly encouraging. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Senior VP & CFO John Kiernan for US$104k worth of shares, at about US$20.79 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Veeco Instruments is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they hold US$27m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. While their ownership only accounts for 2.5%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Is Veeco Instruments Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Veeco Instruments' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Veeco Instruments belongs near the top of your watchlist. Even so, be aware that Veeco Instruments is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

