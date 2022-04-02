Is Now The Time To Put Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) On Your Watchlist?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Check out our latest analysis for Vulcan Materials

How Quickly Is Vulcan Materials Increasing Earnings Per Share?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Vulcan Materials managed to grow EPS by 9.1% per year, over three years. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Vulcan Materials maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 14% to US$5.6b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past.

Are Vulcan Materials Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Vulcan Materials has a market capitalization of US$25b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. With a whopping US$53m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. For companies with market capitalizations over US$8.0b, like Vulcan Materials, the median CEO pay is around US$12m.

The Vulcan Materials CEO received US$9.9m in compensation for the year ending . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Vulcan Materials Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As I already mentioned, Vulcan Materials is a growing business, which is what I like to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Vulcan Materials, but the pretty picture gets better than that. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, I'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Vulcan Materials that you should be aware of before investing here.

You can invest in any company you want.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

