Is Now The Time To Put WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) On Your Watchlist?

·4 min read

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is WEC Energy Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years WEC Energy Group grew its EPS by 7.7% per year. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note WEC Energy Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 13% to US$9.0b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for WEC Energy Group.

Are WEC Energy Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

While some insiders did sell some of their holdings in WEC Energy Group, one lone insider trumped that with significant stock purchases. Specifically the Independent Director, Thomas Lane, spent US$537k, paying about US$89.47 per share. That certainly piques our interest.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for WEC Energy Group is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$60m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. That's because WEC Energy Group's CEO, Scott Lauber, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to WEC Energy Group, with market caps over US$8.0b, is around US$13m.

The WEC Energy Group CEO received total compensation of just US$5.0m in the year to December 2021. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is WEC Energy Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, WEC Energy Group is a growing business, which is encouraging. In addition, insiders have been busy adding to their sizeable holdings in the company. These factors alone make the company an interesting prospect for your watchlist, as well as continuing research. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for WEC Energy Group (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

The good news is that WEC Energy Group is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

