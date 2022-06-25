Is Now The Time To Put Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Zoom Video Communications Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Zoom Video Communications' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Zoom Video Communications' EPS shot up from US$3.03 to US$4.23; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a commendable gain of 39%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Zoom Video Communications maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 29% to US$4.2b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Zoom Video Communications Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Zoom Video Communications, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$9.2b. That equates to 25% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. For companies with market capitalisations over US$8.0b, like Zoom Video Communications, the median CEO pay is around US$14m.

The Zoom Video Communications CEO received total compensation of just US$1.1m in the year to January 2022. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Zoom Video Communications Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Zoom Video Communications' strong EPS growth. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to investing but it definitely makes Zoom Video Communications look rather interesting indeed. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Zoom Video Communications that you need to take into consideration.

