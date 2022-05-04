Is Now the Right Time to Sell Your Alibaba (BABA) Stake?

Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% loss for the MSCI ACWI Growth Index, the Fund’s benchmarks. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Baron Global Advantage Fund mentioned Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and explained its insights into the company. Founded in 1999, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is a Hangzhou, China-based e-commerce company with a $279.7 billion market capitalization. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) delivered a -14.80% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -55.59%. The stock closed at $101.21 per share on May 02, 2022.

Here is what Baron Global Advantage Fund has to say about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"We have eliminated 6 holdings during the first quarter (including) Alibaba. We have sold our Alibaba Group Holding Limited position as the company continues to face competitive challenges and regulatory pressures remain, making it difficult (if not impossible) to appropriately assess the range of outcomes and associated probabilities for the future profitability of the business."

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), Logo, big sign, People taking photos, offering, ipo, group, stock
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), Logo, big sign, People taking photos, offering, ipo, group, stock

Christopher Penler / Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) ranks 20th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)) was in 96 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 115 funds in the previous quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) delivered a -20.44% return in the past 3 months.

In April 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

