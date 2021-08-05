'Now Is The Time To Be Vigilant': NOAA Adds More Storms To Hurricane Forecast

Nina Golgowski
·3 min read

There’s a heightened chance that this year’s Atlantic hurricane season will be above average with more named storms and hurricanes than previously predicted, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Wednesday.

The latest outlook for the six-month season, which began June 1 and ends Nov. 30, includes 15 to 21 named storms, seven to 10 hurricanes, and three to five major hurricanes reaching a category of 3, 4 or 5, NOAA said.

So far this year, there have been five named storms, one of which became a hurricane and was the earliest fifth-named storm on record. These past storms are included in the total number of storms forecast for the season.

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be above average with 15 to 21 named storms expected, three to five of which could become major hurricanes. (Photo: noaa.gov)
The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be above average with 15 to 21 named storms expected, three to five of which could become major hurricanes. (Photo: noaa.gov)

“After a record-setting start, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season does not show any signs of relenting as it enters the peak months ahead,” said Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator.

NOAA’s latest forecast is a slight jump from the previous forecast it made in late May, when it predicted 13 to 20 named storms and six to 10 hurricanes. The number of major hurricanes predicted has not changed.

“Now is the time to be vigilant about your preparedness plans and potential actions,” Matthew Rosencrans, lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, said at a news conference. “As we have seen in recent years, threats from hurricanes are not limited to damaging winds but also dangerous storm surge and torrential rain and wind flooding.”

Overall, the likelihood of an above-normal 2021 season is now 65% ― up from a 60% projection in May. If the prediction is accurate, 2021 would be the sixth consecutive year to feature above-average storm activity in the Atlantic.

Fortunately, due to sea surface temperatures being closer to average across the Atlantic region where storms typically develop, this year is not expected to be as active as last year, said Rosencrans.

NOAA last month also issued a La Niña Watch, with a 55% chance of it emerging during the September-November period and lasting through winter.

This climate pattern tends to lead to drought in the southern U.S. and heavy rains and flooding in the Pacific Northwest and Canada. While it tends to suppress hurricane activity along the Pacific, it can lead to more and stronger Atlantic storms, particularly in the latter half of the year, according to NOAA.

The chance of La Niña was factored into NOAA’s hurricane outlook for this year, said Rosencrans.

NOAA’s upgraded forecast comes as the National Hurricane Center monitors two disturbances brewing in the Atlantic. One of the disturbances is said to have the potential to turn into a tropical depression by early next week.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • There are 2 Atlantic systems — and one may become a tropical depression, forecast says

    Forecasters are monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic, one that could turn into a tropical depression by early next week.

  • What happens when you allow hundreds of snake hunters in the Everglades? You get a winner

    We have a winner! And it wasn’t the python.

  • AccuWeather's 2021 US fall forecast

    The dog days of summer are still ongoing with heat waves across the country and mild and muggy summer nights, but a shift in the weather is right around the corner as the Northern Hemisphere heads toward the fall season. Autumn, which will officially begin with the autumn equinox on Sept. 22, 2021, features more than just a change in the weather. The new season brings about a flurry of fall festivals, the return of football and the ever-popular leaf-peeping, when folks flock to forests to see tr

  • Massive California blaze levels town, threatens others as it burns out of control

    The small Sierra town of Greenville, Calif., was heavily damaged on Wednesday night into early Thursday as the Dixie Fire surged northward amid high winds, extremely dry air and hot temperatures. The big picture: The Dixie Fire, California's biggest blaze and the sixth-largest wildfire in state history, razed houses and businesses as it ripped through Greenville and surrounding areas in Plumas County. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Authorities issued m

  • Fire destroys cabin of New Hampshire man forced out of woods

    For almost three decades, 81-year-old David Lidstone has lived in the woods of New Hampshire along the Merrimack River in a small cabin adorned with solar panels. Lidstone, or “River Dave” as he’s known by boaters and kayakers, was jailed July 15 on a civil contempt sanction. Lidstone is accused of squatting for 27 years in the cabin on private property in Canterbury.

  • 'We lost Greenville.' Wildfire decimates California town

    A 3-week-old wildfire engulfed a Northern California mountain town, leaving much of the downtown in ashes, while a new wind-whipped blaze also destroyed homes as crews braced for another explosive run of flames Thursday in the midst of dangerous weather. A gas station, hotel and bar were among many fixtures gutted in the town, which dates to California’s Gold Rush era and has some structures more than a century old. “We lost Greenville tonight,” U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, who represents the area, said in an emotional Facebook video. “There's just no words.”

  • Thousands evacuate fast-moving California wildfire; homes burn

    COLFAX, California (Reuters) -A rapidly spreading wildfire burned homes and forced thousands to evacuate in two heavily wooded counties northeast of Sacramento in Northern California on Wednesday, generating a towering plume of smoke visible from at least 70 miles (110 km) away. The so-called River Fire scorched 1,400 acres (566 hectares) in Placer and Nevada counties, with 1,000 acres burnt within the first two hours, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said. The River Fire was less than 100 miles (160 km) south of the enduring Dixie Fire, which according to Cal Fire has consumed 278,000 acres and was only 35% contained three weeks after it started.

  • NOAA's updated hurricane outlook calls for even more storms in 2021

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its 2021 Atlantic hurricane seasonal forecast, slightly increasing expectations for the number of named storms and powerful hurricanes. Why it matters: With the U.S. already reeling from extreme heat and wildfires, disaster response agencies are overstretched. A particularly destructive and active hurricane season could overwhelm some of its response capacity. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights wi

  • Video shows the Dixie Fire tearing through historic California town

    The Dixie Fire, the sixth-largest wildfire in California history, has burned more than 320,000 acres and destroyed much of Greenville.

  • In blistering drought, California farmers rip up precious almond trees

    Crushed by a devastating drought and new water restrictions, Daniel Hartwig had no choice but to pull thousands of precious, fragrant almond trees from his California farm.

  • Fire engulfs Northern California town, leveling businesses

    California’s largest wildfire has leveled much of the downtown and some surrounding homes in a small Northern California mountain community. The Dixie Fire tore through the Greenville on Wednesday evening, destroying businesses and homes as the sky was cast in an orange glow. “If you are still in the Greenville area, you are in imminent danger and you MUST leave now!!” the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook earlier Wednesday.

  • California's Dixie Fire explodes, forcing more evacuations

    The Dixie Fire, California's largest wildfire, exploded in size overnight as weather conditions worsened, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.

  • How to watch the Perseid meteor shower

    The Perseid meteor shower peaks next week, and as with most years, it's expected to put on quite a show for folks under dark skies on the ground.Why it matters: The Perseid meteor shower is largely considered the best of the year with meteor rates that could have people in areas with very little light pollution seeing more than 40 meteors per hour.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The shower should hit its peak the night of Aug. 11 into the early

  • Neighbors worried a new subdivision would hurt their wells. Then this woman stepped in

    Subscribers only: Nampa residents said their wells are going dry because of new subdivisions going up in the area.

  • Huge California fire grows as heat spikes again across state

    California's largest wildfire exploded again after burning for nearly three weeks in remote mountains and officials warned Tuesday that hot, dry weather would increase the risk of new fires across much of the state. Firefighters saved homes Monday in the small northern California community of Greenville near the Plumas National Forest as strong winds stoked the Dixie Fire, which grew to over 395 square miles (1,024 square kilometers) across Plumas and Butte counties.

  • California tourist town running out of water amid drought

    The wells the tourist town depends on are drying up.

  • Iceland's Volcanic Eruption Has Become a Reason to Party

    At the base of the Geldingadalur volcano, champagne bottles are popping and hot dog vendors are working overtime.

  • Rare snowfall blankets swathes of Bolivia, Peru

    In Potosi, Bolivia temperatures dripped below zero, providing the perfect climate for the downpour of snow. Some locals threw snowballs in the town square in delight, while across town a soccer match was suspended amid the rare snowy conditions.In Arequipa, Peru vehicles were left stranded after snow covered the landscape, blanketing roads into a sheet of ice.The cold weather is expected to continue in Bolivia and Peru for the remainder of the week.

  • Northwest pattern change to offer relief, but raise new risks

    Thanks to an unfolding shift in the jet stream, heat is forecast to ease and there may be opportunities for sporadic rainfall in the coming days over the parched northwestern United States and British Columbia. However, AccuWeather meteorologists warn the changes in the weather conditions will not all be good news for the battle against raging wildfires. As of Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, there were 97 large wildfires active in the U.S. with most of those fires in the Northwest, according to the Nati

  • As climate change hurts other states, Kentucky must prepare as climate refugee zone.

    Op-Ed: As fires burn and sea levels rise in other states, Kentucky needs to prepare to become a climate refugee state in future decades, writes Tom Kimmerer.