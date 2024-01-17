You can now use toll roads in 19 states with Georgia’s Peach Pass
Peach Pass customers can now seamlessly access E-Z Pass tolling facilities in 10 more states.
Drivers can use their Peach Pass account and transponder to travel on E-Z Pass roads throughout New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Minnesota and Delaware.
That’s in addition to the eight other states previously added: Florida, North Carolina, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland and Rhode Island.
That means Peach Pass users can use their account and transponder in a total of 18 states outside of Georgia.
Peach Pass users can also travel on roadways using Florida’s SunPass, E-Pass, and LeeWay, and North Carolina’s QuickPass.
