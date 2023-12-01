‘Now there’s a whole bunch of blood all over the sidewalk’: 2 dead after South Seattle shooting

Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in South Seattle.

It happened around 1 p.m., Thursday, in the 4300 block of Jill Place South near Jefferson’s Park.

Witnesses say three men were in an altercation that quickly escalated to a shooting. Two victims were shot at the scene: the first, a 21-year-old male, and the second victim, also a man in his 20s.

“It’s very scary,” says one witness. “We heard a bunch of pops… gunshots. That’s not what happens here. We don’t have to deal with that here. This is a safe neighborhood where our kids play. It’s broad daylight. What’s going on? And now there’s a whole bunch of blood all over the sidewalk.”

Witnesses describe hearing more than a dozen gunshots.

Police tell KIRO 7, ‘After being shot the first victim entered a black vehicle and drove away from the scene. The second male victim left the scene in a red vehicle. The first victim drove to South Alaska Street and South Columbian Way and crashed his vehicle.’

Police say that the man was traken by medics to Harborview Medical Center. The other victim was taken in a private vehicle to Harborview. Both are in serious condition.

The third person involved has not been located.