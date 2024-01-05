‘Go nowhere near it.’ Tractor-trailer catches fire, shutting down part of I-75 in Lexington

A section of Interstate 75 is expected to be shut down during the Friday morning commute due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The crash happened around 3:22 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate near the 118 mile-marker. Lexington police Lt. Dan Truex said a truck carrying produce struck a median and caught on fire.

The tractor-trailer was fully on fire when officers arrived, according to Truex. The truck driver was uninjured.

The fire has since been extinguished, according to Maj. Derek Roberts with the Lexington Fire Department. The Perdue Environmental Contracting Company was called to the scene for the cleanup process.

Perdue Environmental, which is located in Nicholasville, has an emergency response team on-call 24 hours a day to respond to environmentally-threatening emergencies. The team is able to transport and dispose of materials from scenes, according to its website.

Truex said the southbound lanes of I-75 are blocked off at the 120 mile marker and were expected to be shut down until about 9 a.m., but the Lexington Traffic Management Center said in a more recent update that the shutdown is expected to last until noon. Traffic is being diverted onto I-64 westbound.

“I would go nowhere near it if you can avoid it,” Truex said.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported the closure and said to seek an alternate route. The transportation cabinet’s interactive traffic map showed major congestion on I-75 in the area of the crash. It also showed congestion nearby on I-64 westbound approaching the Paynes Depot Road exit.

The northbound lanes of I-75 are open, Truex said.

This is a developing story and may be updated.