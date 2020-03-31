Noya Fields Family Funds Shifts Focus to Help Communities Affected by Coronavirus

NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Noya Fields Family Charitable Funds (www.noyafieldsfamily.org) shifts its focus to help communities affected by coronavirus by pledging $100,000 in grants to local and regional organizations.

"For the past few years most of our attention has been focused on the environment, particularly addressing climate change, but the coronavirus pandemic has created a more immediate need that we would be remiss to ignore. For the past two weeks we have been evaluating how best we might be able to serve others, what organizations we should support and what would be an appropriate use of our resources," said Ken Fields, Co-Founder. "While there are literally hundreds if not thousands of small organizations that are doing their part to help and in turn need help, for the time being we are looking to alleviate immediate needs, specifically provide food and other essential items for individuals that may have difficulty obtaining these on their own, whether due to sudden financial hardship or physical barriers such as age and previous health status. Our first grants are going to The Connecticut Food Bank in Wallingford, The Food Bank For New York City and World Central Kitchen in Washington DC."

Noya Fields Family previously announced new environmental initiatives for this year, Fields responded "We had been preparing that this year we would really take a much more active role in the organizations that we support, creating some of our own programs and participating in others. With our first school solar project having been completed we were hoping to provide funding and advice to more schools. We also had a few tree planting and modest local reforestation projects lined up. Needless to say, all of those projects will be put on hold for the time being."

The Noya Fields Family group of charitable funds support through direct grants and strategic partnerships a wide range of philanthropic endeavors focusing generally, but by no means exclusively, on the environment, basic human civil liberties, education and the arts. The funds are jointly managed by Ken Fields and Nikki Noya Fields.

