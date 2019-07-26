Is NP3 Fastigheter AB (publ) (STO:NP3) A Great Dividend Stock?

Could NP3 Fastigheter AB (publ) (STO:NP3) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. Yet sometimes, investors buy a stock for its dividend and lose money because the share price falls by more than they earned in dividend payments.

With a four-year payment history and a 3.5% yield, many investors probably find NP3 Fastigheter intriguing. It sure looks interesting on these metrics - but there's always more to the story . The company also bought back stock during the year, equivalent to approximately 3.9% of the company's market capitalisation at the time. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying NP3 Fastigheter for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on NP3 Fastigheter!

OM:NP3 Historical Dividend Yield, July 26th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. NP3 Fastigheter paid out 35% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. A medium payout ratio strikes a good balance between paying dividends, and keeping enough back to invest in the business. One of the risks is that management reinvests the retained capital poorly instead of paying a higher dividend.

In addition to comparing dividends against profits, we should inspect whether the company generated enough cash to pay its dividend. NP3 Fastigheter's cash payout ratio in the last year was 43%, which suggests dividends were well covered by cash generated by the business. It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Is NP3 Fastigheter's Balance Sheet Risky?

As NP3 Fastigheter has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). NP3 Fastigheter has net debt of 10.08 times its EBITDA, which we think carries substantial risk if earnings aren't sustainable.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. Interest cover of 2.68 times its interest expense is starting to become a concern for NP3 Fastigheter, and be aware that lenders may place additional restrictions on the company as well. High debt and weak interest cover are not a great combo, and we would be cautious of relying on this company's dividend while these metrics persist.

Consider getting our latest analysis on NP3 Fastigheter's financial position here.

Dividend Volatility

One of the major risks of relying on dividend income, is the potential for a company to struggle financially and cut its dividend. Not only is your income cut, but the value of your investment declines as well - nasty. Looking at the data, we can see that NP3 Fastigheter has been paying a dividend for the past four years. The company has been paying a stable dividend for a few years now, but we'd like to see more evidence of consistency over a longer period. During the past four-year period, the first annual payment was kr0.50 in 2015, compared to kr3.00 last year. Dividends per share have grown at approximately 57% per year over this time.