Do NP3 Fastigheter's (STO:NP3) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like NP3 Fastigheter (STO:NP3). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business than can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

NP3 Fastigheter's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, NP3 Fastigheter's EPS has grown 18% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that NP3 Fastigheter is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3 percentage points to 66%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

OM:NP3 Income Statement, August 22nd 2019 More

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are NP3 Fastigheter Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's good to see NP3 Fastigheter insiders walking the walk, by spending kr3.2m on shares in just twelve months. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that lady luck will grace this business. We also note that it was the Chief Executive Officer, Andreas Nelvig, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying kr790k for shares at about kr79.00 each.

Does NP3 Fastigheter Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about NP3 Fastigheter's strong EPS growth. The growth rate whets my appetite for research, and the insider buying only increases my interest in the stock. To put it succinctly; NP3 Fastigheter is a strong candidate for your watchlist. If you think NP3 Fastigheter might suit your style as an investor, you could go straight to its annual report, or you could first check our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation for the company.