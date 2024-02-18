NPD: 2 arrested and charged in shooting near a Dollar Tree

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested and charged two people in connection to a shooting that left a man injured.

Previous Coverage: Police: Shooting near Dollar Tree in Norfolk leaves one in critical condition

On Saturday, Feb. 17 around 8: 15 p.m. officers were called to 6101 N. Military Highway for the report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General to be treated for injuries and is expected to recover.

Not long after, officers were called to Sentara Leigh Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Once there, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

An investigation revealed the two incidents to be related and led detectives to charge Kevon D. Cooper, 18, of Norfolk, with malicious wounding and use of a firearm.

Cooper is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Police also charged a 16-year-old boy in connection with the shooting. He is being held at the Norfolk Detention Center.

At this time, detectives have not released a motive.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

