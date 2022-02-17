NPD asks for public's help in search for missing man

Feb. 16—Norman police ask for the public's help in locating a missing person.

Shannon Wilson, 32, is a 6-foot-tall, 185 pound Black man with black hair and brown eyes.

Wilson was last seen Feb. 1 driving away from Thunderbird Casino. His car was found unlocked with the keys inside at an apartment complex in the 4300 block of S. Barns Avenue in Oklahoma City the following day, according to a Norman Police Department news release.

Wilson has a reduced level of cognitive function, police say.

Anyone with information about Wilson or his whereabouts is asked to call (405) 321-1444, reach out to detective Ron Collett at (405) 366-5219 or submit a tip to Norman Crime Stoppers at (405) 366-7867 or online at www.p3tips.com/1323.