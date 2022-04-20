NPD cites nature of Lindsey St. shooting investigation in withholding info

Apr. 20—Norman police say the nature of the April 9 shooting near the University of Oklahoma campus plays into their decision to not release additional information, but it's currently unclear what information is prohibiting NPD from sharing new details.

According to the NPD, a man told police he shot a 36-year-old man around 11:26 a.m. April 9 near the intersection of Elm and Lindsey streets after an unspecified "disturbance" when the man approached his car. A juvenile was inside the car when the driver shot the man, according to an NPD news release.

KOCO identified the man killed in the shooting as Shed Euwins, which they obtained through the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office.

The Transcript has requested a copy of the medical examiner's report from the shooting.

NPD has not released any details about the "disturbance" or identified the shooter or the man he shot.

"We have released information as it has become available following all typical procedures," NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen said in an email to The Transcript. "Due to the nature of the investigation and ongoing investigative elements, we have been limited on the information that can be released publicly. Every case has a unique investigative timeline. Further information will be provided as the investigation allows."

NPD's timeline for releasing information on this case contrasts two previous homicides in Norman.

On Jan. 20, Isis McMullen killed a man and shot another. Officers shot McMullen after she shot at them when they responded to the incident. NPD released McMullen's name, the name of the man she killed and the three officers who shot McMullen four days later.

On April 8, officers shot James Morrison when he fired a gun at them after he fled them in his car. NPD released Morrison's name and the names of the four officers who shot him five days later.

When asked where NPD is in the investigation, the names of the shooter or the man he shot, or if the driver shot the man in self defense, Jensen told The Transcript "the investigation into this incident is ongoing."

Jensen said law enforcement was not involved in the shooting in any way.

"Once the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to the Cleveland County District Attorney's Office who will determine charges," Jensen's email reads.

OU is north and south of Lindsey Street east of Elm. At least eight police cars responded to the scene after the shooting.

Minutes after the shooting, OU alerted students with a text message. The university sent another text 23 minutes later saying the area was secure.

The driver shot the man during the university's family weekend.

OU marketing and communication referred The Transcript to NPD for statements the day of the shooting because it oversees the stretch of road where the driver shot Euwins.