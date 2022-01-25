NPD identifies suspect in Thursday night shooting near downtown Norman

Jan. 25—Norman police say three officers shot a homicide suspect in the arms and legs after the suspect fired at them and shot two civilians Thursday evening.

Master officers Daniel Brown and Jenny Bryan and officer Dustin Crawford have been placed on administrative assignment after shooting Isis McMullen, 28.

Police said in a Monday news release that McMullen immediately shot at the officers when they responded to the 300 block of E. Comanche Street Thursday after McMullen shot two men, one fatally.

McMullen, who police say is unhoused, allegedly shot James Pennington, 45, in the back of the head, then stood over him and shot him twice in the face. Pennington, who died at the scene, was also unhoused, according to the release.

McMullen also allegedly shot Vernon Lewis, 47, who was taken to an area hospital and treated, the release said.

McMullen has been booked into the Cleveland County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, according to jail records. Formal charges had not been filed in District Court Monday evening.

NPD is investigating the shooting and the homicide. The department will turn evidence over to the district attorney's office, where charges will be determined, spokesperson Sarah Jensen said Friday.

The Transcript has requested body camera footage of the police shooting. NPD in its Monday release said the footage and 911 audio will be released following investigative review.

The officers shot McMullen in the legs and arms during their response to the incident. The officers will be kept on administrative assignment pending the result of the investigation, the release states.

Emma Keith is the editor of The Transcript, where she covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.