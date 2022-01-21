NPD investigates police shooting, homicide from Thursday evening

Jan. 21—Norman police are investigating use of force and a homicide after one of their officers shot a suspect believed to have earlier shot two people — one of whom later died — when the suspect reportedly fired at officers during a Thursday stop.

According to a Thursday night news release, police stopped the suspect, who was not further identified Friday, after responding to a reported shooting in the 300 block of E. Comanche Street just after 6 p.m. Police in the release say the suspect fired at the officer, who then returned fire.

The suspect was then taken to a hospital Thursday night to receive treatment.

The Transcript has requested body camera footage of the shooting. NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen said the footage is part of an ongoing investigation and will be given to The Transcript when the department is able to release it.

Jensen did not respond to an emailed question as to why the department will investigate the shooting internally instead of handing it over to another law enforcement agency.

NPD will give the findings of its investigations to the Cleveland County District Attorney's Office to determine if charges should be filed, Jensen said.

NPD has placed the officer identified in the shooting on temporary administrative assignment pending the outcome of an investigation, the release states. The NPD did not identify the officer Friday.

One of the people reportedly shot by the suspect died. Another was taken to a hospital, where they were being treated for their wounds Thursday night.

Police on Thursday night were not looking for additional people or vehicles in the shooting or homicide, the release states.

Thursday night marked NPD's third use of lethal force since 2016. None of the three incidents have been fatal, according to department records.

Police blocked off all of Comanche Street between south Crawford and Porter avenues, including the parallel alleyway between Comanche and Main streets, following the shooting.