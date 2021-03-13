NPD investigating deadly shooting

Mar. 13—The Norman Police Department is reporting that a shooting took place on Tuesday and that the victim has since succumbed to his injuries.

According to an NPD press release, at approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday, 23-year-old Markel McNeil was reportedly shot in the head at the 1400 block of 84 Avenue NE. McNeil was transported to an area hospital where he died due to the gunshot wound on Thursday.

According to the release the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office said the manner of McNeil's death is "suspicious in nature."

"Investigators believe that McNeil was traveling through Norman at the time of the incident," the release said. "A black Kia Soul was captured on surveillance video in the area of the incident at the time the shooting likely occurred. Investigators are looking to identify the owner/driver of the vehicle to determine if this individual has any information regarding the incident"

NPD is asking anyone with knowledge or information about McNeil, the vehicle or the incident to contact Detective Casillas at (405)-377-7126 or submit an anonymous tip via Norman Crime Stoppers.

