Jul. 10—NORWALK — The Norwalk Police Department is investigating a "suspicious" death of a woman on Saturday at 9 James Street in the city.

Norwalk police chief Dave Smith confirmed to the Reflector that the NPD detectives are working with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The address is 9 James Street, which is listed as a six-bedroom multi-family triplex home.

Further details will be released and updated here on Sunday when available.