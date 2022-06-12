NPD has "no information" about mass shootings, gun laws

Jun. 12—Norman police say they have "no information" in response to questions about mass shootings and gun laws.

NPD Maj. Brent Barbour gave the emailed response Tuesday after The Transcript asked him if the department had any response to a rash of national mass shootings, considering NPD would likely respond to one in Norman, and if the department was doing anything to prevent them.

The Transcript also asked what NPD would like to see in reference to gun laws at a state and federal level, and if they wish to see any legislative action specifically in relation to permitless carry in Oklahoma.

"We have no information to provide regarding your questions provided," Barbour said in an email Tuesday.

"I'd love to know what [NPD thinks] about permitless carry, either way, and to have no information is disappointing," said Rep. Jacob Roasecrants, D-Norman.

Barbour sent his response just hours before NPD responded to a false report of multiple fatalities and a suspect ready to engage officers in the west part of town.

Barbour's response and the false report were less than a week after a disgruntled patient stormed into Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, killing his doctor and three others with an AR-15 rifle before killing himself. Four days before that, a gunman killed one person and shot seven more during a fight at a Memorial Day weekend festival in Taft.

The shootings in Oklahoma were preceded by prominent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas in the previous month. The shootings have prompted President Joe Biden to propose gun laws, including a national red flag law and more stringent background checks.

Democrats in the Oklahoma Legislature have proposed the Stand Against Violence and Extremism [SAVE] Act following the shootings. If passed, the bill would repeal the state's anti-red flag law, repeal permitless carry and raise the gun purchase age to 21 in Oklahoma.

Permitless carry has been linked to increases in guns stolen from cars in states with the law. In Norman, the crime has gone up 70% in the two years since permitless carry went into effect when compared to the previous two years, according to NPD data.

Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, voted for permitless carry in 2019. He's also supported police in the legislature — in 2021, he authored Senate Bill 825, which says if a municipality approved a tax increase to fund public safety, the city government could not redirect or reduce that money without a second public vote. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill into law.

When asked in February for a response to the spike in guns stolen from cars and the correlation between the crime and permitless carry in other states, Standridge attributed it to a lack of NPD manpower, homelessness and a rise in violent and serious property crimes in Norman.

Standridge did not immediately respond to a question asking if he would consider getting behind any of the SAVE Act proposals if he believed they would increase public safety or make police officers' jobs easier or safer.

Stanford law professor John Donohue, who has researched the correlation between gun laws and crime trends, said police departments may face outside pressure from lobbying groups to not speak against looser gun laws. He also said some officers may be sympathetic to looser gun restrictions.

This is despite the link between greater permission to carry guns and lower clearance rates for police in states with these laws, Donohue said.

"One problem you see with police departments is, they're often largely only subject to their own scrutiny, and therefore, they're reluctant to share any information that could come back and haunt them," he said.

Donohue also said several state legislatures have practiced "extreme antagonism" to gun safety measures.

Rosecrants said the SAVE Act is "all about saving lives with common-sense gun safety laws."

"I'd think that law enforcement would support these ideas, as it all comes back to saving lives and helping to protect the public," Rosecrants said.

Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane and former Oklahoma Department of Corrections officer, said there is "no appetite" in the Legislature's Republican supermajority to pass the SAVE Act, arguing it's an infringement on Oklahomans' Second Amendment rights and self-defense.