NPD officer arrested after reported DUI

May 6—A Norman police officer has been placed on administrative assignment after officers arrested him early Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Joshua Hard, 39, was booked into the Cleveland County jail early Friday following a traffic stop. He will stay on administrative assignment pending the results of NPD's internal investigation into the incident, according to a news release.

Hard was not in custody Friday afternoon, and charges had not been filed against him at that time, according to records.

NPD patrol officers reportedly saw Hard driving recklessly around 2 a.m. Friday near 12th Avenue S.E. and E. Lindsey Street. After the officers pulled him over, they reported Hard had red, watery eyes and thick slurred speech, and the smell of alcohol came from his car, the release states.