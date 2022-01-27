NPD releases body cam video of Jan. 20 shooting

Jan. 27—Norman police have released body camera footage of officers exchanging gunfire with a woman accused of murdering one man and injuring another.

Police responded to the 300 block of E. Comanche Street around 6 p.m. Jan. 20 after a 911 call describing a suspect shooting two men. In their immediate response that evening, police said they shot at suspect Isis McMullen after she fired a gun at them.

McMullen is accused of shooting James Pennington, 45, multiple times in the head, and Vernon Lewis, 47, according to NPD. Pennington died as a result of his wounds, while Lewis is recovering, police say.

Responding officers shot McMullen, 28, multiple times in the arms and legs; she was treated for her wounds, police said. She was later booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center, where she has been charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction in connection with the shooting death and nonfatal shooting of two men that evening.

Master officers Daniel Brown and Jenny Bryan and officer Dustin Crawford have been placed on administrative assignment following the shooting, NPD said Monday.

One of the body camera videos released Thursday shows an officer running through an alleyway with a rifle. After gunshots are heard, the officer raises his gun and fire several shots while on the ground. He is then seen moving to one side and screaming, "get on the ground."

Another body camera shows the officer firing her sidearm within seconds of leaving a cruiser, screaming "get on the ground" repeatedly. More gunshots are then heard. Police said bright blips seen near the suspect in a slowed-down version of the second video are muzzle flashes.

Footage from a third body camera showed dust flying up behind the officer on the ground, which police say was bullets ricocheting.

After the gunfire, the footage shows officers cuffing McMullen before medical assistance arrives on scene.

The department's video presentation with the body cam footage included audio from a caller reporting a homeless man had been shot in the head. The caller later reported more gunshots while on the line with dispatch.

Chief Kevin Foster initially showed the video at Thursday's Norman Rotary meeting. The Transcript requested the footage the day after the shooting, and was told Monday it would be released with 911 audio following investigative review.

When asked why NPD decided to show the video to the rotary club before sharing it with the media, Foster said he decided to show it to rotary to see if he could get comments and hear if anything needed to be added or adjusted. He also said the video, later posted on NPD's YouTube page, was going to be released within the hour "to everyone."