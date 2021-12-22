NPD respond after one shot near Alameda, 12th
By Max Bryan
Transcript News Editor
Norman police found one person shot after responding late Tuesday afternoon to a scene near the intersection of 12th Avenue and Alameda Street.
Police at 5:39 p.m. Tuesday responded to the 1200 block of Alameda Street in reference to a shooting and found a person at the scene. He was conscious and breathing, but has not cooperated with investigators following police response, according to NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen.
Jensen said the incident was likely isolated. The police investigation is ongoing, she said.
