NPD: Shooting near campus kills one

Apr. 9—Norman police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday morning near the University of Oklahoma campus.

NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen confirmed one person was killed in the shooting on Lindsey Street just east of Elm Street. The stretch of road runs through OU's campus.

Police responded to the scene after they got a call about the incident at 11:26 a.m. Saturday.

To Jensen's knowledge, university police are not involved in the investigation.

"At this point, all elements of the incident are under investigation," Jensen said. "We can confirm all parties are accounted for, and there's no further threat to the public related to this incident."

Jensen said police likely won't have any further updates about the shooting until the following week.

At least eight police cars responded to the scene following the call. Police marked off Lindsey Street east of Elm Street with crime scene tape Saturday afternoon.

The university sent out a text to students at 11:34 a.m. notifying them of a "law enforcement emergency" on campus. The school sent a text 23 minutes later saying the area was secure.

Student Collin Chapman said he's surprised someone was shot where they were.

"There's obvioulsy some streets around here that I wouldn't be too shocked that this would happen on — there's some rougher areas for sure — but right on Lindsey Street, I mean, I drive through here every single day, walk through here every single day, and I've never seen as much as somebody getting a speeding ticket. So yeah, it's definitely crazy. I was not expecting to wake up to this this morning."

