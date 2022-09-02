NPO Centric champions desert’s nonprofits as they face challenges and aspire for more

In fall 2021, NPO Centric held a grant writing workshop.

Leticia (Lety) De Lara, CEO of the Regional Access Project (RAP) Foundation, understands the importance of helping others and working hard to achieve success. Growing up, De Lara and her family were migrant farm workers who followed the crops from southern California to Washington.

“My parents often struggled to provide,” De Lara says. “I learned early on that hard work was essential and education was one way to make lives better and help people overcome obstacles.”

Making lives better has been a focus for De Lara through more than 25 years of public service and a career involved with listening to others, offering help and motivating them by sharing her own experiences.

Today, De Lara, her colleagues and board volunteers at the RAP Foundation, through one of its key programs called NPO Centric, are among the Coachella Valley’s biggest champions of nonprofit organizations.

They are assisting nonprofit leaders with developing business plans, learning new skills, serving more effectively the unmet needs in the community and advancing their organizations into sustainable, viable service providers.

While the RAP Foundation has been providing grants and assistance in health, mental health and juvenile intervention for residents of eastern Riverside County for more than 30 years, NPO Centric was transformed in 2016 to reflect the board’s decision to invest in strengthening and increasing the capacity of all nonprofits in the county and beyond.

“We did focus groups, and one of the areas that was lacking for nonprofits was capacity building,” De Lara says. “Our leaders invested in providing programs and resources to help nonprofits grow, strengthen their skills and become more sustainable.”

Leticia De Lara is the CEO of the Regional Access Project Foundation.

Funded by foundations, grants and memberships, NPO Centric supports nonprofits in all fields from health care and education to the arts and the environment and more. It is a community center, and it serves nonprofits of all sizes. A 22,000-square-foot building located in Palm Desert houses 25 small growing nonprofits with cubicles and office spaces and includes four conference rooms that nonprofits can reserve for free for board meetings and events as well as a library with more than 75 resources, including access to an online directory to search for grant opportunities.

“We see nonprofit leaders with such compassionate hearts working hard to meet the challenges they face to build awareness and raise funds,” says Stephanie Minor, director of the NPO Centric program. “It’s our job to help them and get others to support them and celebrate the important work they do for our communities.”

Nonprofit members cite some of the organization’s most valuable resources as the in-person and online workshops, including a six-week course in grant writing, board development training that teaches board roles and responsibilities to leaders and volunteers, ongoing marketing and development resources and a monthly exchange called “Coffee With ...” featuring speakers on timely topics in areas of marketing, budgeting, fundraising, and other critical ongoing education.

During the COVID shutdown in 2020, NPO Centric expanded its focus to become an extensive online digital platform with resources, how-to guides, policy and planning templates, tools and training. The result includes national members now seeking services provided by consultants and other experts in the field.

NPO Centric has helped hundreds of nonprofits through more than 4,700 hours of coaching by experts and has helped local nonprofits secure more than $5 million in funding.

Stephanie Minor is the director of the NPO Centric program.

“We’ve raised more money using the resources and advice from NPO Centric than we have from the entire history of our nonprofit,” says Shannon Shea, founder and CEO of Elder Love USA, which helps older adults and families with day-to-day activities from housekeeping to personal care. “And I love being able to connect with and get information about so many areas so quickly.”

NPO Centric also manages the high-profile Desert Fast Pitch event where nonprofits compete in a "Shark Tank"-style fundraising contest with three-minute pitches for funding. This year’s event will be held Oct. 6 at the UCR Palm Desert Campus and will attract a sell-out crowd of philanthropic business and civic leaders.

Until last fall, NPO Centric was known as the Center for Nonprofit Advancement, but changed its name to better reflect its commitment to being at the center of all things nonprofit and the belief that nonprofits are the center of our communities.

Attesting to that importance, the vital nonprofit sector employs 1 in 10 working Americans and is the third largest employment sector in the United States. There are more than 10 million nonprofits worldwide and thousands in Riverside County alone.

De Lara worked in various positions in Riverside County administration for more than 25 years and served as a county liaison to the RAP Foundation before becoming its CEO. Her work encouraging education and helping service providers has strengthened the vision for NPO Centric to be a hub for nonprofits and a place to build on the important work they do. As a Latina, De Lara is also proud of their efforts to encourage diversity and bring different voices to the table.

“Our board and our workforce are diverse,” De Lara says, “and we’ve always supported social causes that matter. We’re sharing what we’ve learned ourselves with our nonprofits and introducing them to topics that are moving them forward and making them better.”

For the future, NPO Centric is focused on continuing to enhance professional resources for leaders, expanding their outreach through technology, encouraging more collaborations and continuing to listen to nonprofits and what they need.

“So many organizations are stronger now than when we started this work and they’re asking us for additional resources on how they can be better, reach more people, help more residents,“ De Lara says. “The reach of NPO Centric goes beyond anything we could have imagined when we started. We’re always aspiring to do more.”

Gregory Charleston is a nationally published writer and consultant. He is an adjunct lecturer in the graduate program at Goucher College in Baltimore and serves on numerous foundation and public agency grant panels. He also works as a grant writing and communications consultant with NPO Centric.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: NPO Centric champions Coachella Valley nonprofits