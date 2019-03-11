NPR's 'Invisibilia' Podcast Highlights Treatment Strategy Involving Treating Chronic Pain With More Pain

On March 8, the NPR podcast “Invisibilia” released the first episode of its fifth season, called “The Fifth Vital Sign.” The show, co-hosted by journalists Alix Spiegel and Hanna Rosin, centers around “the invisible forces that shape human nature” and aims to combine human stories with psychology and brain science.
In this episode, Spiegel and Rosin follow the story of a teenager with amplified pain syndrome who undergoes a type of controversial treatment that involves being put in even more pain.
Devyn was 14 years old when she began experiencing excruciating pain in her hips. “I went to bed as I normally would, and then all of a sudden … my hips… they just hurt unimaginably!” she said. “I started crying, and I started shaking.”
She and her mother, Sheila, began going to doctors and surgeons to search for the cause of the problem. They assessed Devyn’s pain based on a 1-10 pain scale, ordered tests and prescribed her pain medication, but all came to the same conclusion: She appeared to be perfectly healthy.
Devyn said the pain started spreading down her legs and arms. “Pain just took over,” she said. “Sometimes I couldn’t wear pants, I couldn’t wear socks, I couldn’t have the covers on my leg. Sometimes I’d have to turn the fan off, because the fan being on would hurt my leg.”
Because doctors could not find a root cause of Devyn’s pain, they believed she was dealing with an overly sensitized nervous system as a result of an injury she had experienced years earlier. This hyper-sensitization was causing her brain to “overreact” and perceive regular stimuli as painful — something that may sound familiar to others with various pain conditions, such as complex regional pain syndrome.
However, some of Devyn’s doctors questioned whether some of her pain was psychosomatic and believed her brain just “couldn’t stop paying attention to the signals it was receiving.” And after seeing her daughter’s life change drastically due to pain, Sheila was so concerned about Devyn’s identity going from “dancer to performer to sick girl” that she wanted to focus on getting Devyn’s focus off her pain.
That’s when Sheila found Dr. David Sherry, a pediatric rheumatologist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, who takes an unconventional (and controversial) approach to treating children’s pain. According to Sherry, the more attention you pay to something, the greater it becomes, and the more it gets reinforced in your brain. He believes that people nowadays are trying to treat and rid themselves of pain too aggressively, which only leads to increased pain — so his treatment strategy for children with amplified pain is to “put them in pain to get them better.”
Dr. Sherry published a study in 1999 in which 49 children with complex regional pain syndrome were treated with an intensive exercise therapy program and followed for more than two years. The study began with 103 children but less than half participated the full two years. According to the results of the study, 43 of the 49 children remained symptom-free for two years. However, NPR writes, “His approach hasn’t been validated by larger, controlled trials, and in fact, a portion of patients don’t do well; they drop out or don’t benefit in any way.”
Devyn ultimately attended a program run by one of Sherry’s former rheumatology students, Dr. Cara Hoffart, at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Devyn was to be put in as much pain as possible through physical workouts that lasted five to six hours a day. Talking about pain was forbidden; instead, Devyn was supposed to describe whether the exercises were “easy, medium or hard.”
Devyn was also forbidden from taking any medications or doing anything that might help her feel better. At one point during her exercise, she had an asthma attack, but was not allowed to use her inhaler since it was considered medicine. Instead, she was told to take a walk and calm herself down. Later, Devyn got a nosebleed, but was instructed to keep going with her activities and not let herself get distracted by any pain or physical issues.
When she graduated the program after three weeks, Devyn said her pain level was at a “six,” but about a month later she said it had gone down to practically zero — allowing her to dance again.
Although the episode seems to end on a positive note, many of those in the chronic pain community were quick to respond in outrage to the treatment methods described — including several of Sherry’s former patients — and the podcast’s failure to highlight dangers of the treatment.
This “cure” did not work for me.
I went to the hospital in this article.
I worked with Dr. Sherry.
I have trauma/CPTSD from my time at his clinic to the point that skimming this article sent me into a violent series of flashbacks and panic attacks.
Oh, and I’m still in pain.
— Ophelia Brown (@opheliajcbrown) March 10, 2019
The advice to remove the support systems of the person in pain by instructing them to not talk about it is stigmatizing and particularly upsetting.
— Nora Helfand (@nhelfand) March 10, 2019
Not to mention that to anyone with ME/CFS or other conditions provoking post-exertional malaise, the idea that 5-6 hours of physical activity is not harmful or causing damage is simply laughable.
— Nora Helfand (@nhelfand) March 10, 2019
Look, we have enough problems with people's pain being ignored or dismissed – specifically women and girls and people of color. Can we fix that first before giving people excuses to do it more?
— Nicola Smith (@nickysmithster) March 9, 2019
"His approach hasn't been validated by larger, controlled trials, and in fact, a portion of patients don't do well; they drop out or don't benefit in any way."
This treatment reads like abuse. Where the fuck are the comments from outside experts in this story???
— Erin Biba (@erinbiba) March 10, 2019
Here is the original piece. This should always be a warning sign: “It mostly affects girls, though a small number of the cases are in boys” that we are about to see failure to diagnose lead to psychologization and medical abuse. https://t.co/C17YOHCU38
— Jennifer Brea (@jenbrea) March 10, 2019
The doctor’s theory? Girls’ nervous systems go haywire because “They're not in touch with their feelings” and they don't have the sophisticated emotional skills they need to manage in an increasingly stressful world.”
— Jennifer Brea (@jenbrea) March 10, 2019
Have enjoyed your reporting in the past, Hanna and Invisibilia both, but as a disabled journalist I am dismayed and upset by the irresponsibility of this story. For years, myself and many others have been denied treatment and even been killed due to malpractice like this.
— Emily Johnson (@emily_rj) March 11, 2019
This is the exact kind of shit that leaves women in nightmarish pain for decades because doctors truly believe women are hysterical, that it's all in our heads, that we should shut up and push our way through pain. The key to the opioid crisis is torturing women, apparently.
— Comrade Kira Nerys (@Deezovariez) March 11, 2019
Frankly @aspiegelnpr I have to agree. Or perhaps run another piece featuring the voices of disabled people who have experienced this therapy (or its parallel, CBT/GET for #mecfs) who are now adults. https://t.co/arZ48a8gms
— Jennifer Brea (@jenbrea) March 10, 2019
Many believe the treatment methods used by Sherry, Hoffart and others are physically and emotionally abusive (especially when directed against children). Though it might have been difficult to determine the reality of the program based on one (anonymous) family’s account, others have already spoken out about Sherry, both via social media as well as patient reviews on various medical rating websites, in which many cite cases of abuse and trauma.
This treatment approach has also been criticized for being a major step backwards in how people think about pain. Damaging stigmas and misconceptions about chronic pain have existed for years, many of which are tied directly to harmful misconceptions about women. For instance, it’s long been thought that women are “overly sensitive,” “emotional,” “dramatic” and “hysterical” — so oftentimes complaints of pain are chalked up to the woman being “too sensitive,” “too dramatic” or “weak.” This may be especially amplified when the girl is a child.
Others have claimed journalistic irresponsibility by the podcast’s creators, as Sherry’s study is 20 years old, focuses on a small sample size and cannot be confirmed by any other longer, controlled trials. Though chronic pain may be a relevant topic, as it affects more than 50 million Americans, some have questioned why this treatment method — grounded only in a single, out-of-date study — was highlighted.
Some have called for the episode and accompanying article to be retracted, while others are calling for a follow-up show that corrects misinformation and elevates the voices of those who were mistreated by the doctors mentioned.
