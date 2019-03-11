NPR's 'Invisibilia' Podcast Highlights Treatment Strategy Involving Treating Chronic Pain With More Pain

On March 8, the NPR podcast “Invisibilia” released the first episode of its fifth season, called “The Fifth Vital Sign.” The show, co-hosted by journalists Alix Spiegel and Hanna Rosin, centers around “the invisible forces that shape human nature” and aims to combine human stories with psychology and brain science.

In this episode, Spiegel and Rosin follow the story of a teenager with amplified pain syndrome who undergoes a type of controversial treatment that involves being put in even more pain.

Devyn was 14 years old when she began experiencing excruciating pain in her hips. “I went to bed as I normally would, and then all of a sudden … my hips… they just hurt unimaginably!” she said. “I started crying, and I started shaking.”

She and her mother, Sheila, began going to doctors and surgeons to search for the cause of the problem. They assessed Devyn’s pain based on a 1-10 pain scale, ordered tests and prescribed her pain medication, but all came to the same conclusion: She appeared to be perfectly healthy.

Related:​ 8 Things You Might Not Know About Chronic Pain

Devyn said the pain started spreading down her legs and arms. “Pain just took over,” she said. “Sometimes I couldn’t wear pants, I couldn’t wear socks, I couldn’t have the covers on my leg. Sometimes I’d have to turn the fan off, because the fan being on would hurt my leg.”

Because doctors could not find a root cause of Devyn’s pain, they believed she was dealing with an overly sensitized nervous system as a result of an injury she had experienced years earlier. This hyper-sensitization was causing her brain to “overreact” and perceive regular stimuli as painful — something that may sound familiar to others with various pain conditions, such as complex regional pain syndrome.

However, some of Devyn’s doctors questioned whether some of her pain was psychosomatic and believed her brain just “couldn’t stop paying attention to the signals it was receiving.” And after seeing her daughter’s life change drastically due to pain, Sheila was so concerned about Devyn’s identity going from “dancer to performer to sick girl” that she wanted to focus on getting Devyn’s focus off her pain.

Related:​ To Paramedics Caring for People With Chronic Pain Who Are Afraid of Hospitals

That’s when Sheila found Dr. David Sherry, a pediatric rheumatologist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, who takes an unconventional (and controversial) approach to treating children’s pain. According to Sherry, the more attention you pay to something, the greater it becomes, and the more it gets reinforced in your brain. He believes that people nowadays are trying to treat and rid themselves of pain too aggressively, which only leads to increased pain — so his treatment strategy for children with amplified pain is to “put them in pain to get them better.”

Dr. Sherry published a study in 1999 in which 49 children with complex regional pain syndrome were treated with an intensive exercise therapy program and followed for more than two years. The study began with 103 children but less than half participated the full two years. According to the results of the study, 43 of the 49 children remained symptom-free for two years. However, NPR writes, “His approach hasn’t been validated by larger, controlled trials, and in fact, a portion of patients don’t do well; they drop out or don’t benefit in any way.”

Related:​ 25 Unexpected Things That Happen When Chronic Pain Becomes Your ‘Normal’

Devyn ultimately attended a program run by one of Sherry’s former rheumatology students, Dr. Cara Hoffart, at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Devyn was to be put in as much pain as possible through physical workouts that lasted five to six hours a day. Talking about pain was forbidden; instead, Devyn was supposed to describe whether the exercises were “easy, medium or hard.”

Devyn was also forbidden from taking any medications or doing anything that might help her feel better. At one point during her exercise, she had an asthma attack, but was not allowed to use her inhaler since it was considered medicine. Instead, she was told to take a walk and calm herself down. Later, Devyn got a nosebleed, but was instructed to keep going with her activities and not let herself get distracted by any pain or physical issues.