NPS to reduce deer population in DC, Maryland parks

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The National Park Service (NPS) started operations on Tuesday to reduce deer populations in some of its national parks in Maryland and the District.

From Jan. 2 until April 15, firearms experts will conduct operations at night at Fort Dupont, Fort Washington and Greenbelt parks to protect and restore native plants and promote healthy and diverse forests, NPS said in a press release.

During this time, NPS staff will be posted during temporary night-time road and trail closures to ensure visitors and employees are safe during reduction activities.

Commuters are advised to plan alternate routes, while visitors and area residents are encouraged to check their local national park’s website for the most up-to-date information and are reminded to respect posted closures.

“Over the past 20 years, an overabundant white-tailed deer population has damaged forest regeneration in areas across Maryland and D.C. including at NACE parks. The NPS initiated a public process to create a plan, finalized in 2022, which calls for reducing the deer populations to support long-term protection and restoration of native plants and promote a healthy and diverse forest,” NPS stated in a press release.

Vegetation damage occurs when a deer population exceeds 20 per square mile – unless managed, deer quickly rebound and eat tree seedlings and other young plants.

NPS said it would monitor how well plants grow with fewer deer to help inform ongoing deer management actions.

“Whenever possible, the NPS will donate all suitable meat from reduction activities to local food banks, consistent with NPS public health guidelines,” NPS stated.

