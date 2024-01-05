NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre steps down amid corruption charges

National Rifle Association Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre resigned from the organization Friday, just three days before the embattled leader is set to face a tax fraud trial in New York.

“With pride in all that we have accomplished, I am announcing my resignation from the NRA,” LaPierre said. “I’ve been a card-carrying member of this organization for most of my adult life, and I will never stop supporting the NRA and its fight to defend Second Amendment freedom. My passion for our cause burns as deeply as ever."

Per an NRA press release detailing LaPierre’s resignation, Andrew Arulanandam, previously the organization’s head of general operations, will take over for LaPierre as interim CEO and executive vice president after LaPierre steps down on Jan. 31.

Although the 74-year-old LaPierre cited health concerns as the reason for his resignation, the gun organization’s release addressed the fact that LaPierre is “an individual defendant” in New York Attorney General Tish James’ corruption case.

“With respect to the NYAG’s allegations, the NRA Board of Directors reports it has undertaken significant efforts to perform a self-evaluation, recommended termination of disgraced ‘insiders’ and vendors who allegedly abused the Association, and accepted reimbursement, with interest, for alleged excess benefit transactions from LaPierre, as reported in public tax filings.”

The trial is set to start Monday.